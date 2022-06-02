To the Editor:
News reports of shootings are a reminder that — only since August of 2020 — at-risk New Yorkers can obtain a court order to protect against gun violence.
For information, the public can call New York’s Red Flag Law Information Line, 877-697-0101, or visit the ERPO website, ww2.nycourts.gov/erpo.
The following summary is from the EPRO website: “An Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) is a court order issued when a person may be dangerous to themselves or others. An ERPO prohibits a person from purchasing or possessing guns and requires the person to surrender any guns they already own or possess. An ERPO can also direct the police to search a person, premises or a vehicle for guns and remove them. An ERPO case may be started by a district attorney, a police officer, a school official, or a member of the person’s family or household. It is a civil case. ERPO cases have no criminal charges or penalties.
The petitioner is the person filing the ERPO application with the court. The respondent is the person you are asking the Court to issue an ERPO against. The petitioner can be a district attorney, a police officer, a school official, or a member of the respondent’s family or household.”
Our constitutional right to bear arms both complements and complicates our unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. NY’s Red Flag law, judiciously considered and applied, may help to untangle those rights.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva