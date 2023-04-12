A 2% room occupancy hike is needed?
To the Editor:
I read in the paper (Times, March 8) the Seneca County Board of Supervisors was requesting an increase in the room occupancy tax.
On March 14, they voted 10-1 in favor of this. Did they solicit input from the people who create the rental income or pay the taxes? Three percent to 5% may seem small, but this is a 66% increase in the tax revenue. Between this and the increase in short-term rentals in the county, this is a windfall for the Chamber of Commerce. Regardless of whether this tax is paid by visitors or local people, it makes rental rates higher.
It may seem small, but these government decisions add up with questionable benefit to those who pay property taxes, and who are trying to make property ownership affordable.
Are there metrics showing how this money is spent and the return on it? Let’s hope that these additional taxes grow something other than government.
BRUCE FRANKLIN
Corning