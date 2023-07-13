Thank you to all who helped me when homeless
To the Editor:
Hi! Back in March of 2017, I was homeless. I reached out to Finger Lakes Times reporter Steve Buchiere and told him all I had been through, and how I had reached out to many places asking for help and got nowhere.
Steve took my picture and told my story, and I asked the public for prayers, well wishes and donations, if possible.
The response was overwhelming — in a good way! Total strangers sent me letters of good thoughts and encouragement and said they were “praying for me.” They sent donations too.
All donations totaled were $700, and $670 went into a bank account for a security deposit!! I sent thank you notes to those with a return address, but I wanted to let you know that I wish you MANY BLESSINGS and MANY THANK YOUS!
I landed on my feet ... and I finally got a place for myself, my son, and my dog!
Every time I have extra, I pay it forward. I still thank God and ask Him to bless all of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
SUSAN WILLIAMS
Penn Yan