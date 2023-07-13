To the Editor:

Hi! Back in March of 20-17, I was homeless. I reached out to Finger Lakes Times reporter Steve Buchiere and told him all I had been through, and how I had reached out to many places asking for help and go nowhere.

Steve took my picture and told my story, and I asked the public for prayers, well wishes and donations, if possible.

The response was overwhelming — in a good way! Total strangers sent me letters of good thoughts, encouragement and they were "praying for me." They sent donations, too.

All donations totaled were $700, and $670 went into a bank account for a security deposit!! I sent Thank You notes to those with a return address, but I wanted to let you all know that I wish you MANY BLESSINGS and MANY THANK YOUS!

I landed on my feet ... and I finally got a place for myself, my son and my dog!

Every time I have extra, I pay it forward. I still thank God and ask Him to bless all of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

SUSAN WILLIAMS

Penn Yan