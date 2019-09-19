A big, heartfelt thank you to village of Clyde residents
To the Editor,
I would like to thank the wonderful people in the village of Clyde, so many of the residents made what I thought was going to be a daunting task into a delightful event.
In January, my friend, Jerry Bates, passed away. My boyfriend and I were left with the responsibility of his home. For three four-day weekends in August and September, we held a yard sale at 30 Sibley St.
It was so heartwarming to meet so many people who knew and loved Jerry. They shared their stories and memories of Jerry with us, fishing stories from either themselves, fathers or husbands.
Village employees and police officers not only spoke kindly of Jerry, but also were very helpful to us with the sale. Previous co-workers from Mobile Chemical recalled Jerry’s generosity as a boss and friend. One man said he was out for a walk when Jerry invited him on to the porch to sample the fish he was grilling.
Kind and generous. That’s how I’ll remember Jerry.
Others who came to the sale were just as friendly, and several were repeat customers. It was more of a letdown than a relief to end the sale.
A special thanks to Gail Porter. She was not only a good customer, but knew where some of our un-sellable items could be put to good use.
Also, a special thanks to Louise Craig, who, at 90 years old, was the best salesperson we had.
Thank you, village of Clyde residents, for what felt like a hug from a friend.
DIXIE LEMMON
Waterloo