A big thank you to WC bicentennial folks
To the Editor:
Congratulations are in order for the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee, the town of Lyons, and the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for the outstanding fanfare surrounding our county’s 200th birthday celebration!
On April 11, 2023, in downtown Lyons, with 70 degree weather, Wayne County citizens enjoyed a full program of speakers, a luncheon, and town displays. All this was due to a lot of work and effort by many dedicated citizens.
Special thanks to first, the Lyons Main Street Program under Kim Howell and the downtown merchants, for “sprucing up” the streets with bunting, flags, banners and storefronts.
Second, the town of Lyons, under Supervisor Jim Brady, who made sure we “looked the part.”
Third, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, under Rick House and Phil Eygnor, for an outstanding job with the courthouse ceremony and ambiance surrounding our courthouse. Along those lines, kudos to Christine Worth and Deb Hall from County Tourism and Planning for all their time and effort. Not to forget, the Lyons Community Center with Cesar Ortiz and Keith Bridger, LCS Alicia Linzy, and town historian Linda Fisher for providing the wonderful accommodations for our luncheon and town displays.
Last but not least, a huge thank you to W.C. Bicentennial Chairs Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox for a 200th birthday party that will long time be remembered!!
So many people involved, so please forgive if you weren’t mentioned!
PATTY ALENA
Lyons Bicentennial Committee, Lyons Heritage Society