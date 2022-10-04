Thanks from the DerColas
To the Editor:
Coach Nick DerCola and his family wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the special rededication of the Clyde-Savannah football field to him on Sept. 23.
We all feel so blessed to be part of such a wonderful community!
The time to reconnect with former players, the ceremony, the plaque presentation, and ability to meet Coach Unimonen and his entire C-S football team and cheerleaders were so special.
Coach’s heart will be forever touched by this showing of honor and respect … something Coach taught and valued his entire career in Clyde.
Coach and his family say a big THANK YOU and Good Luck to the current sports teams of the Clyde-Savannah schools.
DIANE STAHL
Waterloo