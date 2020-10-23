To the Editor:
I was taken aback by the recent letter from Ms. McGowan.
My grandmother came to this country from Tuzsow Narodowy, Poland in 1913. My grandfather came from Letichev, Russia (now the Ukraine) in 1914. My father, who spoke fluent Russian, Polish, and somewhat good German, was a death and prison camp translator after the war. Two of my distant relatives died in Nazi camps at Flossenberg and Mathuasen. I have friends and relatives in Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and Poland
A brief history lesson in reality: In 1900 most people came to the U.S. to look for work. At that time, there was no Poland; rather it was the Austro-Hungarian empire. It was a monarchy, not socialism as you suggest. Russia also was a monarchy, not socialist as you suggest. In 1920, Poland achieved independence from Russian rule in a short war. This period of independence was ended on Sept. 1, 1939 when Poland faced two major world powers, the USSR and Germany, with the most advanced communications and weaponry in the world bar none, with no help from anyone.
After the expulsion of Russian rule, which was Soviet Union-style communism, Poland became a democracy circa 1985. It in fact was never socialistic as you suggest.
China et al prior to Mao was a combination of colonialism, warlords, leftover monarchies; under Mao it was a dictatorship. China gradually changed and unlike Russia of today is doing quite well. It has a strange breed of communism under capitalism, but in a nutshell 800 million Chinese were lifted out of poverty. China was never socialist as you suggest.
Venezuela today is essentially a dictatorship. Not even close to a socialist government as you suggest.
Nazi Germany was a Fascist state not socialist as its name suggests. Russia, the former USSR or Union of Soviet Socialist Republic, was never socialist nor a republic as its name suggests. Rather a dictatorship then autocratic pluralism and now a combination of kleptocracy and oligarchy. Not socialist nor communist as you suggest.
Essentially the Russia of today is the direction that America would go under such a regime.
The only form of communism today that is the same from several hundred years ago is the Amish. Yes, they practice a true form of communism right here in the USA!
May I suggest some online courses on economics and world history?
JAMES BOBRESKI
Penn Yan