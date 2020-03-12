To the Editor:
I write in strong support of NY Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal's humane rodeo legislation, A8554. The bill would outlaw the brutal tie-down calf roping event, allowing only "breakaway" roping. A8554 would also ban the use of painful flank straps, electric prods and sharpened spurs, as Pittsburgh did back in the 1980s.
For most of these exploited and abused creatures — horses, bulls, steers and calves alike — the rodeo arena is merely a detour en route to the slaughterhouse. They (and we) deserve better.
Most of rodeo is bogus from the git-go. REAL working cowboys/girls never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. Neither did they put flank straps on the animals, nor work them over with painful "hotshots" in the holding chutes.
Rodeo is a macho exercise in DOMINATION. Follow the money.
Anyone concerned about animal welfare should contact her/his New York state reps in support of this humane legislation. YES on A8554.
ERIC MILLS
Coordinator, Action for Animals
Oakland, California