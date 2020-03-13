To the Editor:
Editor Cutillo was spot on with his column from last Sunday ("On Corona (beer, not virus) ... And Sanders (Barry, not Bernie)."
Just when politics was hogging the tumult, now we have a virus grandstanding. Social media is happy to stir it to a stronger aroma. We are not afraid in this house, we're all going to leave here because of something, bring it on. As always, if we want to know what is really happening, we stick our heads out the front door.
Let us be cautious but not fearful. The only constant in the universe is change.
I admire your coverage of our region and world.
I am not a robot.
WOODY STENZ
Penn Yan