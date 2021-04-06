To the Editor:
I do not want Gov. Cuomo to resign or be impeached.
We are in a very difficult time, and I believe he is trying to carry us through to a better time. He must be under a very strainful burden and doing his best for the people of New York. He deserves to be left to his ability to help us through to the better time.
If I were one of the women coming out of the woodwork, I would not like my name to be published so my friends and families in the whole country could see me in the limelight. Is it worth money or a promise from "a simple country lawyer" to help clear the air for bigger things to come?
Some politicians in the last four years of Trump swung themselves in the direction that most benefited them. We do not need a new governor who holds this kind of reputation. Let's give Cuomo a chance to clear the virus and help us as much as he can.
Let's be very very thoughtful about who we vote in as the next governor of New York.
EMILY AMAN
Interlaken