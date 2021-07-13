A call for NY to enact Medical Aid in Dying Act
To the Editor:
There are many unsubstantiated assertions in the letter “Legalization of assisted suicide in NY would be dangerous” (Finger Lakes Times, June 22).
The term assisted suicide has been rejected by numerous health organizations as well as in all of the laws in the 10 states that have authorized the practice of what is more generally termed medical aid in dying. This is because it is the disease that is killing the terminally ill patient, and the patient, who must self consume the medications, is only making a choice as to how to die not whether death will occur.
The claim that medical aid in dying “is an inherently discriminatory public policy that threatens the most vulnerable in society: the terminally ill, the elderly, people of color, and people with disabilities” has no basis. To the contrary, there is no evidence of disproportionate impact on any vulnerable populations. (See “Legal physician-assisted dying in Oregon and the Netherlands: evidence concerning the impact on patients in ‘‘vulnerable groups,” Journal of Medical Ethics 2007; 33;591–597.) Nor is there any evidence of any coercion or abuse. In fact, there is not one substantiated case of coercion in any court case or administrative proceeding.
Additionally, while unbearable pain is not the primary reason that most patients choose to access medical aid in dying, not all end-of-life pain can be effectively controlled. In any event the issue is really about suffering and each of us should have the right to make the determination as to how much suffering we can endure.
The laws in the 10 U.S. jurisdictions that authorize medical aid in dying have worked so well that there have been no serious efforts to repeal them. New York should enact the Medical Aid in Dying Act.
DAVID LEVEN
Pelham, NY