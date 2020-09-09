To the Editor:
Dear Representative Reed,
Your constituents need your help. The United States Postal Service is under attack, and we need you to help protect it. The US Postal Service has been an essential part of American life since it was authorized by our Constitution in 1788.
But now, Donald Trump is working to undercut the Postal Service for his stated reason that he wants to prevent the use of mail-in ballots in the coming presidential election which is for his own electoral advantage. There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that the extensive use of mail-in ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud.
Newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor with no postal experience, is making changes to destroying the Postal Service’s ability to efficiently process the mail so that many, many mail-in ballots will not be delivered in time to be counted. This is nothing less than a brazen attempt to disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
We want our elected officials to support our democracy and not to work against it.
The Postal Service is essential to our lives in many ways besides offering us a safe way to vote during a global pandemic. Who will make sure that veterans and others get needed medicine through the mail on time, and that Social Security checks arrive on time, and that credit card payments are received in time to prevent big late payment charges?
Your constituents need you to do everything you can to oppose this attack on the Postal Service and on our democracy, and we need you to speak out now.
MICHAEL BOGIN
Geneva