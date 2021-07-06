A call to get vaccinated, help build to herd immunity
To the Editor:
Vaccines are one of the miracles of modern medicine. The Center for Disease Control lists 14 diseases we have almost forgotten about due to vaccines. It lists polio as No. 1 on that list. Polio took a terrible toll on this country as recently as the 1950s. It still exists in a few other countries in the world.
Since the 18th century there has been a small but vocal group of people opposed to vaccines for a wide variety of very questionable reasons.
But opposition to vaccines has never been as big as it is for COVID-19. COVID-19 awareness got off to a bad start because of the last president who shall remain nameless. He said COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax on February 28, 2020 at a huge rally in South Carolina. Thousands cheered.
All other former living presidents — Obama, Bush, Clinton, and Carter — made a video promoting vaccination. But the last president got vaccinated in secret in January 2021 and never told anyone until it leaked out. Thank God for leaks and for freedom of the press that the last president said was the enemy of the people. Ha.
And he refused to wear a mask as he thought it made him look weak, setting a very poor example for the public. A mask is a big help in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Ordinary flu was at a 15-year low last winter. Medical experts say most people wearing masks is likely one big factor in that reduction number.
Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says herd immunity is when 70-85% of the population is vaccinated, and the virus can’t find enough new victims to attack so it disappears.
The rate of vaccination in the U.S. is lowest in the deep red states that supported the last president the most. That is making it difficult to reach herd immunity for this country as a whole.
Dr. Fauci says we will likely need a booster shot for COVID once a year for a few years to keep it under control. Herd immunity would be a huge help in reaching that goal sooner if we could convince enough people to get vaccinated.
So please get vaccinated.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo