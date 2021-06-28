To the Editor:
In “Colors: in Nature and in History,” (May 26, 2021), Cameron Miller, after first acknowledging the “whole artificial concept of race,” nevertheless goes on to perpetuate that very artifice. Here’s Miller: “It must be asserted by people of all colors, but especially by those whose primary heritage comes from Western and Northern Europe, that black lives matter.”
Jacquez Barzun would disagree. In his book "Race: A Study in Superstition," Barzun, the pre-eminent U.S. public intellectual of the last century, expressed this extraordinary idea: He hoped his readers would forget that book’s research, while remembering only its point. The research? Over 200 pages documenting the “inconsistent racial fantasies developed in civilized Europe” during the 180 years from 1785 to 1965. Barzun’s point? That only by rejecting those fantasies , which he calls “race-thinking,” and by revealing the “haphazard abstractions“ that people use to make race-thinking seem “rational and even scientific,” which Barzun calls “race-theorizing,” will we “learn to see and to believe that generalities about groups, even when true, tell us nothing about the individual, and that it is the individual we must judge.”
After completing his research and writing, Barzun considered not publishing Race. In 1937, when he could no longer ignore the European race-thinking of the period, which would soon lead to the racial horrors of World War II, he relented. Later, in 1965, motivated by the civil rights race-thinking in our own country, Barzun included “Racism Today” as the preface to a second edition of his book.
In “Racism Today,” he dismisses the idea that we must grapple with fantasies of race-thinking and race-theorizing by employing more of the same. Rather, Barzun argues that we must “uproot the habit of hating and despising en masse on the basis of imputed traits.” Those imputed traits are, of course, how we misunderstand each other when we use generalities about black, brown, and white to judge each other.
Finally, Barzun, a great defender of our once-proud public school system, warns that we must be firmly intentional about educating ourselves. Barzun knew that judging others as individuals “must become a moral imperative; it must be taught as we teach ‘Thou shall not steal’ and ‘Thou shall not kill.’ Part of the common upbringing must consist of showing the danger and folly of thinking that groups are made up of identical hateful or identical lovable people.”
Imagine the moral model our children and grandchildren would learn from if we started treating each other as individuals, rather than as amorphous colorings.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva