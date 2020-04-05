To the Editor:
Dark days, yes, these are dark days, dark and confusing days.
Much of what we have come to know has changed. Institutions that we believed we couldn’t do without are shuttered. Places we counted on for entertainment are closed. Business models are on transition as we all try to figure out how we survive and retain lives that had been predictable if not comfortable.
However, in our neighborhoods I find a light. Neighbors are out. Parents walk with children. Dogs walk with companions. And though we may keep a distance, people are meeting and talking. There are newcomers to welcome and youngsters with questions to give answers to. There are elders walking to relieve their boredom and cabin fever. Life has slowed to a conversational pace. We have the time to take notice of the smiles on the faces of neighbors.
Life will return to something resembling that lived before the crisis, but this interlude, this respite from the hurry we have become used to might serve as a call to heed the words of Eddie Cantor to, “Slow down and enjoy life. It's not only the scenery you miss by going too fast — you also miss the sense of where you are going and why.”
ROBERT COBB
Geneva