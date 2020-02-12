To the Editor:
In regards to Pete Mitchell’s Jan. 27 "In America" column, first I would like to say I always read his columns.
Secondly, I would like to again correct the Torrey Park pizza issue. Pete stated that in 1974 He would head to Artie’s corner store for Iannapollo's cold pizza.
The pizza that Pete is speaking of was actually Laurenza’s Pizza, not Torrey Park. My Dad introduced it to Geneva. It was made with our crust, Don Pepino sauce, Hormel Pepperoni and Romano cheese (not Parmesan).
My father and his brother Alex ran the famous bakery across from Club 86 on Avenue E from 1964 to 1978, when my uncle passed away. Before that it was D’Aurizio’s Bakery after it became Iannapollo’s. The Iannapollo brothers worked for my Dad.
Laurenza’s Bakery supplied the rolls Pete ate with his meatball sub from Alice’s Kitchen on Exchange Street that he mentioned, as well the pizza shells there. We supplied bread and rolls to all the sub shops and restaurants in Geneva, Waterloo, Seneca Falls and beyond.
Laurenza’s bread, rolls and frozen pizza (remember those?) were in every store in our area.
How about the English-cut doughnuts or the jelly- or cream-filled doughnuts. Remember them? Don’t forget the bread sticks.
The bakery was located in the Torrey Park area of Geneva.
Hey Pete, keep up the good work!
DAN LAURENZA
Phelps