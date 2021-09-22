Top the Editor:
Over the summer I spent two weeks on the Finger Lakes Trail. The first in the rain, solo backpacking; the second with the trail maintenance group, The Alleycats. The Alleycats are so named for the trail's ends at Allegheny State Park to the west and the Catskills to the east.
Let me tell of the beauty of the trail as it meanders through the southern Finger Lakes, mixed hardwood forests, gorges, lush meadows, enough topography to keep it interesting without overdoing it. The smells of the forest, the pungent odors of the wet areas, the fresh pine scents, the dried leaves with the aroma of last autumn.
Even more beautiful are the people involved with providing and maintaining this gem. The generosity of the landowners who allow us to pass through private property, the dedication of the trail stewards and volunteers who make it possible. It truly is humbling.
So a big thank you to all who make this possible. I will reluctantly leave the Finger Lakes and return to Florida but will be back in the spring, confident that the trail will still be here and those who make it possible will still be doing so because that's the kind of people they are. Kind, generous, caring of the planet and their fellow human beings.
CARL CUIPYLO
Ponte Vedra, Florida