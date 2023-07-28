A disgusting and vile sign
To the Editor:
As of this letter, I am ashamed to be from Waterloo.
I recently read an article in the Finger Lakes Times concerning the Waterloo Central School District budget. There was a sign-bearing man referring to the Waterloo teachers as “retarded!”
What a disgusting way to refer to another human being. I fully support the right to protest and the freedom of speech. However, this man’s choice of words shows a lack of vocabulary and intelligence.
I will not give him a lesson in English, nor a definition of that word. I will give an example of a retard. I suggest you find the placard you displayed, put it under your chin, and look in the mirror!
STEPHEN PARISH
Seneca Falls