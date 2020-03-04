A fan’s-eye view of HWS sports
To the Editor:
As a new (old age-wise) resident of Geneva I’ve had the good fortune to attend some great college sporting events.
I sat in the second row at halfcourt, behind two very experienced ex-basketball referees who knew as much or more than I do about the game. They would calmly correct some of my “observations” as we saw four terrific Division III basketball games recently. The Herons and Statesmen, perhaps the two best team names ever coined. The Statesman is also a large breakfast and the Heron is exactly half a Statesman at our favorite diner. The women play just as hard and shoot just as well as the men. The stands should and often are filled for both teams. The parents of the HWS players, some of whom attend every game, cheer like crazy. They are polite, not too biased, asking me if I have a kid in the game (I’m way too old for that) and feign interest when I tell them I used to play.
Now to a recent Statesman game. Having played in and watched over a thousand games, I have never seen a shooter like senior Tucker Lescoe. The coach and the team typically let him shoot whenever he wants, and he likes to shoot. He is 6-1, about 210 and built like a linebacker. He has a good handle and can power his way past defenders. Skidmore was surprisingly up 20-10 and he missed a couple then started hitting long-range, high-arching missiles, many one after another. Big men set picks for him. Otherwise he dribbled over half court and let fly. We three experts actually moaned “No” (drawing out the word) on a few, certain that he would miss from 35 feet but he did not. He did this TWELVE times, setting a school record. He deserved and received I’m not worthy bows from his team and a standing ovation from the crowd.
This was the last game for some terrific seniors. The new and very calm coach to his credit, started seniors both halves. He played the entire bench and guys we haven’t seen played very well, the 12th man hitting two 3s of his own. We saw tall thin forwards running hard, dunking easily.
Then a regret. I attended three women’s soccer games. One of the tournament games saw us down by two goals. No one wins a soccer game when down by two. I walked home dejected. The Herons scored three goals and won. I like to think that if I stayed, they would have lost. I must have contributed to their win! Yeah sure.
Football, sailing (they are ranked! We watch from the hill), men’s soccer, hockey, tennis and incredible DI lacrosse. All free for us sports fans. Let me know what sport I’m missing and I will attend.
LOWELL DEWEY
Geneva