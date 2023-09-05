A fed-up Geneva townie/HWS alumna wants change
To the Editor:
College students are back in town and school is starting. Businesses are ecstatic for the nightlife again, but what does that mean for us townies that live near them or anyone having to deal with them?
Well, let me tell you.
It means there’s always loud yelling as the students walk past your house to and from a bar/house party. Or, hearing the party music from a house up the street blast through your house and feeling your walls vibrate to the beat as you and your family are attempting to sleep for work or school the next morning.
It means your lawn and driveway are trashed weekly with their red solo cups. Your trash tote is tipped over and emptied in the lawn or road and likely ran over and broken. Your sidewalk and driveway have glass everywhere from their broken beer bottles. Your leaf bags are tipped over and ripped open all over the yard. Carved pumpkins in the fall are stolen and smashed. Or, best of all, they use your lawn to urinate or defecate on.
And, you’re left to clean it all up the next day. It is the CONSTANT disturbances year long from beginning to end of the school year. And that is only a fraction of what they do in the town.
What happens to the students? For the most part — absolutely nothing. You cannot call campus safety for off-campus housing issues because they are not allowed to step foot on the property, as it is not owned by the Colleges. But why? Those are YOUR students, and it is not GPD’s responsibility. Calling them weekly is exhausting and a waste of funds as students continue even after several warnings.
When is HWS going to get control over their students? Enough is ENOUGH! If it were us doing it to each other’s homes or to HWS campus housing, we would get in trouble and most likely face consequences.
I post this as the school year is starting and several houses on Routes 5&20 already have disturbed several families including mine. Again.
We want ACCOUNTABILITY. When will something truly be done? Can you hear us, HWS? WE ARE OVER IT.
What happened to the school’s quote of “Living lives of consequence?” I am an alumna of the school, and I have to say I am and have been greatly disappointed with the lack of action about this. Something needs to be done because we are ready for a change.
Sincerely,
ALEXUS SPANN
A fed-up Geneva Townie/Alumna