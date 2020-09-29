To the Editor:
My grandparents immigrated from Poland in early 1900. Because of World War II, we lost touch with the family in Krakow, but in 1969, my mother's cousin, my grandmother's niece, contacted us and visited. What we learned gave us chills.
Socialism — and communism to which it evolves — may sound like a good system of government, that it spreads equality of wealth and resources. That is not what we learned from my cousin's first-hand account.
She explained that after the war, Russia took over. In a few years, they began a relocation program as the Communist Soviet Union. They commandeered my great-grandparents' farm and planned to relocate them and my great-uncle. The Soviet government moved a communist family into that farm and family members were loaded on a railroad car to Siberia.
Months later, an official letter was received by my great-aunt and uncle informing them that all three had died of pneumonia — but it was more likely that they died of starvation. My grandmother, my "babusha," had died a few years before the visit, and I am glad because she would have been devastated. She was a sweet, kind woman who everyone loved. In contrast, the communist government that killed her parents and uncle and many others are cold, calculating and cruel to this day. Those great-grandparents I lost so long ago have taught me a lot even as, and because, they died in this fashion and their story remains valid today.
My mother and daughters visited my cousins throughout the 1970s and '80s. They saw near to empty food markets as food was scarce except for the Black Market, and healthcare was minimal. Socialized medicine at work had waiting times, especially for surgeries, sometimes for years. In the late 1970s, another Polish cousin came to the U.S. and pleaded for political asylum. He described numerous interrogations and beatings by the communist police and feared for his life as he knew numerous people who had disappeared under the same circumstances.
The people of other communist countries such as China, Venezuela and Cuba suffered similar fates. China dictated one child per family and outright killed second children when discovered. In the 1980s, I had the opportunity to speak with the Cuban owner of a diner in Miami. He told of whole families who fled Cuba by boats and makeshift rafts in an attempt to reach Florida. Many died rather than live under Castro's regime.
Today, many people in our communities and political arenas are advocating for socialism as a solution to various social injustices. Unfortunately, history has taught us that socialism almost always leads to communism and the awful first-person accounts described above.
NANCY B. McGOWAN
Penn Yan