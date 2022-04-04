Heartbreak at home
To the Editor:
Oh, Gussy.
I lost you recently to cancer. Making the decision to let you go was and is the hardest choice I’ve ever had to make. I love you so much. I dread walking in the door anymore, knowing you’re not gonna be here.
Where is this hurt supposed to go? If I could’ve cried it out, it would’ve been gone by now. Having you as my dog and constant companion made the happiest I’ve ever been, and losing you has made me the saddest I’ve ever been.
When I’m not sad I get scared and feel guilty because I think I’m forgetting you already.
That will never happen, but I’ll never be the same with you not here. There are no goodbyes for us …
Your human dad,
KEN ROMEISER
Shortsville