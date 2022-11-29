A hearty thanks for GFD’s professionalism, ability
To the Editor:
On behalf of the Greater Rochester Chapter of the American Red Cross, I would like to thank the remarkable men and women of the Geneva Fire Department, as well as their leadership: Chief Del Parrotta and Assistant Chief J.W. Wright.
On the evening of Nov. 12, the Ontario County Disaster Action Team responded to a multifamily apartment building fire involving 10 apartment units and affecting 29 individuals, most of whom were primarily Spanish speakers. Upon our team’s arrival, Chief Parrotta and Chief Wright’s career staff and volunteer firefighters had already extinguished the fire, preventing the fire from spreading to other residential homes, and successfully evacuated the residents. They also had one of their volunteer firefighters, Carmen, create a list of the residents’ names and their corresponding apartment numbers, which was very helpful logistically for us to better assist all residents. Carmen was also extremely valuable in translating for multiple families so our team could quickly start the recovery process.
The conditions were rainy and chilly, so Chief Parrotta and his team opened the community area of the fire hall and had food and drink for those residents that chose to attend.
We are proud to be partners with your city and first responders preventing and alleviating suffering in the face of emergencies, and we look forward to continuing our work together in serving your community.
Yours sincerely,
KENNETH LEE
Executive Director
Greater Rochester Chapter
American Red Cross