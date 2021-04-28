To the Editor:
I personally have learned about the social problem of sexual harassment and how it hurts and damages the victims and survivors of it. When I was a 25-year-old graduate student I was sexually harassed for six months by a female college professor who had the power to determine whether or not I would receive my degree.
My intention in writing is to be helpful and to increase understanding, empathy, and compassion for the victims and survivors.
It finally ended when the professor for whom I was serving as a teaching assistant confronted her and told her that she would report her to the university authorities if she did not stop it immediately.
That she did this was a surprise to the entire university community because "Debbie" was a lesbian who was widely-regarded as being a "man-hater" and "male-basher." Having sat in on many of her excellent class lectures, I could see how people could have gotten this impression.
After it all ended, some other graduate students told me that Debbie had told them in confidence that she helped me because I was the only male in the academic department of about 80 males who she actually liked as a human being because I was kind to people.
This experience taught me something about why we should not stereotype and judge others.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester