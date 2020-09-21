A liberal’s take: Today’s conservatives much more conservative than yesterday’s
To The Editor:
As a “liberal-Democrat,” I have tried to gain as much knowledge about the “conservative” political point of view as possible since 1980. I have come to some very disappointing conclusions that I want to share with you.
First, the conservatives of 2020 (especially the ones who are members of the U.S. Congress) are, overall, MUCH MORE “conservative” than the ones I knew when I was growing up in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.
Compared to today’s conservatives, Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon, for example, seem to be “crazy socialists,” “Marxists” and of the “Radical-Left.” Eisenhower wrote a letter to his brother saying that any Republican who wants to abolish Social Security is “stupid.” Ike signed Social Security Disability (SSD) into existence. Nixon signed Supplemental Security Income (SSI) into existence. Nixon also proposed a minimum Guaranteed Annual Income federal government social program to cover every American. I would be shocked if any Republican in Congress would be in favor of that. Surely, no one on Fox News would.
What I also find to be very disappointing is what 12-time award-winning and prize-winning journalist Jane Mayer points out in her award-winning book “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” She points out that many of today’s conservatives believe that their “ends” (including winning national elections) justify their use of any and all immoral and unethical “means” (including what are known as “stealth tactics”).
To my knowledge, nothing in her book has ever been successfully refuted by anyone, nor has anyone challenged anything in it. I have mentioned it many times, and no conservative has ever challenged it. Paul Krugman makes the same point overall by saying that many conservatives operate out of bad faith.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester