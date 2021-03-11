A lot of things defied logic in columnist’s take on scandal
To the Editor:
Mr. D’Amico’s “Nursing home scandal” column (March 1, “Voice of D’Amocracy”) defies logic, though to his credit he admits he does not understand the logic of this event. Imagine a nursing home resident infected with the virus requiring hospitalization for treatment and recovery. Logically the nursing home already is infected with the virus, otherwise the resident would not have the disease to begin with. The patient is treated at a hospital and released; contagious patients are not released into the public to prevent them from infecting other people.
The NYSDOH order to allow a resident to return to their legal residency was in response to administrators’ refusals allowing the resident to return home after receiving treatment. Logically, where is a resident to go to fully recover from the side effects of having the disease? Are they to become a homeless person?
In D’Amico’s failed attempt to praise the former President, he points to the Javits Center and USNS Comfort, set up to treat virus infected citizens in NYC; is it logical to send a resident from our community five hours away from attending physicians into an intensely virus-infected environment? Obviously, it is not logical to send venerable patients to this site, as it would assuredly increase the risk of them dying.
It has been widely reported the source of virus infections in nursing homes has been staff. Anyone can read the in-depth analysis from NYSDOH & Long-Term Care Community Coalition for a factual basis to reach a logical conclusion as to what happened.
Perhaps D’Amico is unaware of this information; if so, shame on him for not doing the research. Or he simply lacks integrity by being willfully ignorant of the facts and promoting disinformation and a false narrative. Apparently this is the only rhetoric today’s Trump Republican party has to offer regarding public policy.
Regarding D’Amico’s righteous indignation on NYS not providing timely/accurate information, it pales in comparison to the former President and Trump Republican party’s deliberate lies regarding severity of the pandemic, politicizing CDC efforts to control the rate of community spread, failure to provide testing for nursing home staff, weaponizing guidelines issued by the CDC, encouraging citizens not to follow them as a political statement, etc., etc. Where was D’Amico’s righteous indignation on the Trump Republican failure in limiting community spread into the nursing home via staff members?
GARY EZELL
Waterloo