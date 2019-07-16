A plea to help the children at the border
To the Editor:
Dear ladies, this is to all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and friends who have babies, toddlers, and young people as friends and relatives. Can you imagine being separated from them for even a short time and knowing that they are being held in a cage, or in terrible conditions the way the children at the border are being treated?
Their diapers aren’t being changed. They are not being fed and cleaned properly. They don’t have a place to lay down and take a nap. They are ignored, not stimulated, treated like puppies and kittens, or not even as well as that. Their medical needs aren’t being addressed. They have been separated from their mothers and are experiencing heartbreak and trauma.
These are not animals. These are babies, toddlers, young children.
I have to ask, what have the men in the government done to help this situation, to reunite these children with their parents, to clean up conditions at these camps, to alleviate the suffering these young children are experiencing?
I believe it is up to the women in this country who know what it is like to want the best for their children and for other people’s children. It is time to make our voices heard. What can we do? March? Write to our Representatives? Write to the newspapers?
These camps resemble concentration camps. In the United States. When I think of my grandchildren and how lucky they are to have been born into situations where they are clean and fed and their medical needs are addressed and they know where their next hug is coming from, and then think of the children in these camps and what they and their parents must be going through, it makes my heart hurt. And why? Because they came to the United States asking for aid? These children have done nothing wrong, and yet they are being punished.
As women we cannot put up with this. What can we do? What should we do? Suggestions?
Please think about what we can do to help these children. They are being used as pawns and we cannot stand for it.
BARBARA GRIFFITH HOPKINS
Geneva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.