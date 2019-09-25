A poem lamenting POTUS’ environmental rollbacks
To the Editor:
I mourn the loss of every
Bird and bee,
Flower and tree,
Lake and river wild and free
All God’s creatures,
Both grand and wee ...
Lost to the witless DJT! POTUS!
MARY ANN FISCHETTE
Clyde
