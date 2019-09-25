A poem lamenting POTUS’ environmental rollbacks

To the Editor:

I mourn the loss of every

Bird and bee,

Flower and tree,

Lake and river wild and free

All God’s creatures,

Both grand and wee ...

Lost to the witless DJT! POTUS!

MARY ANN FISCHETTE

Clyde

