To the Editor:
There's another scam out there that everyone should be aware of.
During the week of June 6, I received an email saying my purchase of an iPhone XR has been successfully paid for via PayPal and I could expect to see a charge of $699.99 appear on my credit card within 24 to 48 hours.
I never ordered any iPhone, though, so I called the number on the email and demanded any purchase be canceled. Then I called the Finger Lakes Credit Union where I have my credit card and asked them to check if there were any charges from PayPal, and if there were, not to pay them.
I was told there were no charges and that this was a scam email. What the senders expected was for me to call and then they would ask if they had the wrong credit card number and ask for mine to check.
If anyone else gets an email like this, DO NOT GIVE OUT YOUR CREDIT CARD NUMBER. Then, immediately call the bank that issued your card and check to be sure there have been no unauthorized charges.
RICHARD CICIARELLI
Phelps