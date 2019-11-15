A reminder of our oath: Constitution before self
To the Editor:
Around the time the Hometown Heroes banners went up, and shortly before the Ukraine whistleblower courageously stepped forward, my father gave my brothers and me each one of three flight jackets he wore throughout his 28-year military flying career.
From the Distinguished Flying Cross he received wearing the patch of the 1st Calvary Division to the search and rescue missions he flew wearing the patch of U.S. Coast Guard Station Mobile, the patches adorning his jacket bear testament to the duty and sacrifice with which he placed country before self.
Woven into these fibers is the oath he swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; bearing true faith and allegiance to the same, he took his obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and well and faithfully discharged the duties of the office of which he entered.
His father swore a similar oath as an Army enlisted man.
I swore the oath as a Peace Corps volunteer.
And Congressman Tom Reed swore the oath as the representative for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
As President Trump continues to forsake his own oath and use his office for personal gain, I hope the eyes of those women and men lining our downtown streets bear down upon Congressman Reed, that their duty and sacrifice, along with my father’s, will remind him that we are all still beholden to the oath we swore to put constitution before self.
CHRIS WALTERS
Corning