Just a simple request to hear the entire story of our climate crisis
To the Editor:
As someone who follows local and national news, I am worried about the recent extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country. Seeing headlines in local news outlets covering these climate disasters made me realize that most news stories show no connection between them and their main cause: fossil fuels. This is dangerous, as we must acknowledge that extremely hot summers are caused and perpetuated by the disastrous coal, oil, and gas projects — and the fossil fuel industry.
The science is clear — the longer we allow coal, oil, and gas companies to dig and burn, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be. With every fraction of a degree of warming, we’ll see and suffer more extreme heat, droughts, floods, wildfires, and hurricanes. The fossil fuel industry continues to ignore these alerts and undermine our chances for a safer future, and CO2 emissions keep rising. This is causing global heating, and the result is extreme weather events.
Climate impacts — like heatwaves and wildfires — disproportionately affect people and communities who are already marginalized and disadvantaged while oil companies continue to hit record profits.
Local, regional, and national media have an important role to play — and a moral obligation to tell the whole truth. It’s time to make one thing about extreme weather very clear: It’s not a “crisis” that just happens to us — it’s a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame. Media has an important job to do to turn the tide of public opinion, inform change, and help the world avoid the worst of the climate impacts.
In the past year, I’ve joined science groups and signed as many petitions as possible about climate issues. The scholar and writer in me needs to say that the bulk of this letter came from a chain letter I was sent by an environmental group. However, the sentiment is all mine. Right now, we only have one planet. Local news is crucial as it tells what goes on in our communities. It is up to each of us and our communities to have honest conversations about climate impacts. This planet and our local communities are home. We should never forget that the earth isn’t just home to humanity. Our actions impact entire ecosystems.
Please tell the REAL story about the climate crisis.
Sincerely,
CANDICE DRAVE
Newark