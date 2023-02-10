Thank you to GPD for help with car theft
To the Editor:
I would like to publicly thank the Geneva Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department for the professionalism and quick action they displayed following the recent theft of my car from downtown Geneva. Not only were they able to quickly apprehend the alleged perpetrator, but they were incredibly considerate in the aftermath, a time which was very stressful and confusing for me.
I have a brother who was a member of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department for over 20 years and a brother-in-law who is currently a member of the Hackensack, NJ, Police Department, so I know the difficulties of the job on the officers and their families. We are fortunate in Geneva and Ontario County to have the law enforcement professionals that we do. Thank you for all you do!
TOMÁS GONZALEZ
Geneva