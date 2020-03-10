A word to the wise when you decide to sell your home
To the Editor:
After many years of buying and selling homes, we always used to grimace when a realtor wanted the listing to sell the house but would always tell us it was up to the buyer to hire a home inspector and they paid for the service. Yes, they pay the inspector but you pay for the repairs.
This, of course, would have to be done before a contract was signed. As much as we know about a home, there are always surprises that come up when a home inspector does his/her job. But now you have already signed a listing with a realtor, and the surprise may be from the buyer’s inspector and you will have to spend a few dollars or as in some cases, thousands of dollars, before closing on the house, leaving you with less money.
However, if you are thinking of selling your home, here’s a word to the wise: Get yourself a home inspector to check radon, termites, septic system and so on. Then you can add the expenses you may incur on these repairs to your asking price when the realtor has you sign a contract for the listing.
JOSEPH NIEVES
Phelps