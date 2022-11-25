Abortion? Please consider adoption instead
To the Editor:
When it comes to whether abortion should be legal in our country or not — or is even a morally right decision — the real question is: When does a human being become a human being? I will continue on the premise that no sane person would kill a baby.
In our country, everyone has a fundamental right to life. Does the embryo that has a heartbeat at five weeks gestation have the right to live? Do we give the right to end life to another? Excepting miscarriage or death in uterus, isn’t the fact that every baby conceived will be born a human being enough for that embryo to have rights to life? Are mom’s “reproductive” rights being taken away? She has the choice whether to become pregnant or not. The reality is women have the privilege of conceiving, carrying and birthing the human race.
What if a pregnancy occurs from rape? According to statistics this is .05% to .15% of abortions. This is a heinous crime with a victim who will be affected the rest of her life. Nobody wants to be a victim, so does it make sense to have a second victim?
What if the mother’s health is at risk? With today’s medical advances the chance of mortality is extremely low. In 2020 the statistic was 17 per 100,000 births. Laws do make an exception for the life of the mother. This is a decision none of us would want to make since any of us would give our life for our children.
When making our minds up if abortion should be a “right” of the mother, we have to ask, “Is this embryo a human being with rights?” The bible says in Psalm 139, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
People question why the bible does not say anything about abortion. It does, “You shall not kill.”
It’s sad that the Democratic politicians uses the right for a woman to have an abortion as their main platform to get votes. Being a parent, or having another child might not be your choice right now, but please consider adoption for the baby and for you. Please consider watching a video of a fetus being aborted before making your decision.
FRANK SCHMITTER
Seneca Falls