Abortion should be about science, not religion
I am and have been a convert to the prolife movement close to 50 years. I keep wondering with modern science and ultrasounds, why we are pushing abortion and even allowing babies who are aborted and are still alive to die? Our new President Biden, a Roman Catholic, states he is personally opposed to abortion but does not adhere to Church teaching on this subject.
I do not think abortion should be allowed or disallowed on any church’s teaching but should solely rely on science. We KNOW that each human life began at the moment of conception. Birth is another passage in our human life. At each stage of life, we need a healthy environment and nourishment to grow. Just like we did in our mother’s womb.
If a woman has a legal right to abort her child, why can’t she have the right after birth to do anything she wants with her child including abuse, neglect, etc? This is HER property … right? Why is birth such a magic number? We know scientifically that there are two unique individuals in every pregnancy (sometimes more if there are twins, etc.). Each has a different DNA plus 50 percent of the time a different sex. Therefore, if a mother is in charge of her baby’s decisions before birth, why not the same after? As it stands now, the womb is the most dangerous place for any preborn child. Presently once a child is born, it is protected from child abuse, neglect, etc. I honestly do not understand the difference!
Why can’t we learn from past history? We have for too long put human life in the hands of the more powerful, as we “pit” mother against her preborn child, blacks against slave owners, refugees against dictators, and so on and so on. If we lack respect and knowledge of life beginning at conception and abortion is legal, then is that why war, infanticide, euthanasia, mercy killing and capital punishment are also legal? These means of death show a lack of compassion and true caring for human life. Human life should never be considered as “garbage” to be disposed of!
KATHY PETERS
Waterloo