Accepted flag code means reversal
To the Editor:
Although there’s no “law” concerning flag display, the accepted flag code is no flag nor banner shall be flown at equal height or above that of a sovereign country.
Russia may disagree, but Ukraine has been a sovereign country for a number of years. The recent photo (Times, April 12) shows the Ukraine flag being displayed beneath the state flag. Though the gesture is well-intended, they should be reversed if intent on having them on the same staff.
RALPH MILLER
Newark