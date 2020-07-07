Accreditation is not the same thing as police reform
To the Editor:
In the “Police Reform” article of June 15, the chief of the Seneca Falls Police Department gave the impression that police reform and accreditation were synonymous. In Seneca Falls, police power and autocracy have become so pervasive that it has led to a police culture that highlights what is wrong with our current police model. Over a quarter century after the Rodney King incident, we need to move full speed ahead in ensuring that police reform does take place.
When errors have been made in the day-to-day operation of the SFPD, the chief has refused to be held accountable, making statements such as, “We are not trained in human services,” “That’s the way we have always done things,” and “I’m just so concerned about my officers.” These are statements that were made with no regard to the error made, or how to fix the issue.
Reform needs to be a paradigm change, backed up by strong legislation so that real change will take place. Any move toward reform must include the “civilian population” in moving the change along. Changes that need to take place are:
1) Form a police commission made up of residents of Seneca Falls, who will have authority over the police department;
2) A complete and through evaluation of police powers, policy, and procedure;
3) All police department staff must be residents of the Town of Seneca Falls;
4) Disbanding of police unions;
5) Investigate and implement a community policing model;
6) Intensive mandated annual retraining of all police officials in areas that impact the most on a day-to-day operational level. Consistent rules that keep the public healthy and safe on a day-to-day basis;
7) Mandatory annual physicals and psychological evaluations of all police department staff;
8) Consolidate and work with other police agencies of the county and state, in a comprehensive manner.
There are other areas that we need to look at, as this would just be a start for police reform in Seneca Falls. Accountability is the key “To Protect and Serve.”
GREGORY P. LAZZARO
Seneca Falls