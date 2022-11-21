After attending recent service, disappointed in message from church
To the Editor:
George Washington said, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports ... ”
He went on to say the best Constitution in the world will not last without these key ingredients. The Founders widely viewed human nature from a Biblical perspective. They believed in what Christian theologians called “the depravity of man.” This means that humans are in a fallen and sinful state and, as a result, doing the wrong thing can come easily.
Men and women have to know and deliberately choose to live by God’s principles and the uplifting standards of the Bible. Because of these things it is not likely that government formed by humans would automatically be good and always serve the people. All governments that do not have safeguards and restraints, or lose them along the way, will eventually become selfish, corrupt, oppressive,and then tyrannical.
One of our safeguards as Christian Americans against these things is a free and open right to vote for people who reflect what we believe is the truth from our Creator. I have heard people say from time to time: Do not talk about religion and politics unless you want a big argument. It’s funny. These are the two most important issues that we face and affect our lives every day. A church that preaches and teaches accurate Bible truth is, like Washington said, “an indispensable support.”
On Sunday, just before election day on Nov. 8, I attended church. I am with heavy heart to report the sermon that Sunday had nothing to do with encouraging the congregation to get out and vote according to their Christian beliefs.
I have heard church attendance has been steadily dropping. I now know part of the reason why.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls