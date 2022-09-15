To the Editor:
Recently, four individuals had requested Yates County to become a Constitutional County. Subsequently, the legislative chair formed an ad hoc committee of legislators to study and report back.
Knowing little about a Constitutional County, we researched the idea as well. At first, a Constitutional County sounded innocuous; however, as we delved into materials at https://theconstitutionalcounty.com, we learned that The Constitutional County movement is a disturbing political fringe.
The Constitutional County movement is a trademark brand, founded by Kirk Mackenzie, an avowed 2020 presidential election denier who also organizes around other conspiracies that are rife with misinformation, sweeping generalizations and inflammatory rhetoric. He and his followers share the belief that every level of government is corrupt, including local government. Mackenzie even affirmed that groups like the Oath Keepers are part of a “pretty good list” of like-minded groups to include when establishing a Constitutional County. Is it a coincidence that an online promotion for Constitutional Counties is prominently dated January 6, 2021? Could the Yates Legislature with clear conscience endorse any affiliation with the likes of the Oath Keepers? We are alarmed by these extremists and that their brand of political action is seeping into Yates County government.
We attended the Aug. 22 meeting of the Legislature’s ad hoc Committee and heard about a visit to Cattaraugus County — a Constitutional County. Our legislators only met with those officials from Cattaraugus who were the advocates for the movement. The public who attended the ad hoc meeting spoke out about the need for a more objective view to at least include studies of counties that have rejected Constitutional Counties.
We understand the underlying conflicts between governmental units over unfunded mandates and controversial covid directives, as examples, but these problems are better addressed through mainstream political, legislative, and judicial processes. Nothing in the Cattaraugus materials demonstrates that any of their official actions regarding inter-governmental conflicts were enabled or made successful by their Constitutional County brand.
We heard no compelling reason to affiliate with the Constitutional County movement from the committee. Opposition views were expressed by the large majority of citizens who spoke at the meeting; they represented all political parties.
MICHELE HOWLAND and BILL BANASZEWSKI
Penn Yan