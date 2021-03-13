To the Editor:
Thank you, Lucile Mallard, for a welcome commendation to the Geneva Housing Authority, Andy Tyman and his hard-working staff for the wonderful, and major contributions to housing in Geneva (Guest Appearance, March 6, "Housing Authority has worked for Geneva").
Over the past many years, the Authority has slowly and carefully improved not only the living conditions of the residents but the face of the city as well. Looking back at the original Chartres Homes and up to the present multitude of available living quarters for senior citizens, the handicapped and people in need of assistance, it is phenomenal.
Rundown properties throughout the community have been refreshed, reused, and made into homes and apartments. The latest building that this agency has taken over and made into housing was the long vacant St. Francis de Sales School, which is now occupied. Buildings are kept up to date, neighborhoods have improved, and people have been given hope along with comfortable and friendly places to live.
Thanks, for their persistence, guidance and success.
MARY LOU PRESUTTI
Geneva