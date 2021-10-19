To the Editor:
This is in response to the difference of opinion between Mr. DiCostanzo and Councilor Salamendra and Ms. Farrell on the Proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day in Geneva as reported in your paper on Oct. 5.
Being of neither Italian nor Indigenous Peoples descent, I don’t have a dog in this fight. But I have to agree with Mr. DiCostanzo. To state that the voyage of Christopher Columbus initiated centuries of horrendous things perpetuated upon Indigenous People is the faulty logic of post hoc ergo propter hoc. That one thing happens after another is not proof that the first thing caused the other.
There were plenty of intervening efficient causes between the voyage of Columbus and what purportedly Christian Europeans perpetrated upon Indigenous Peoples afterward, and what occurred afterward should not disparage the celebration of the Columbus voyage.
I suggest for that reason there is no reason to reference Columbus Day in a proclamation recognizing what was done to Indigenous People by creating a day of remembrance.
TIM O'DONNELL
Geneva