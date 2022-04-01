Alarmed at O’Mara’s view on climate
To the Editor:
Carbon emissions are clearly warming our planet at an ever-increasing rate. We may not be able to reverse the warming, but we have the power to slow it.
I am alarmed that state Sen. Tom O’Mara, in his recent opinion piece in the Interlaken Review, says he is ”raising (the) alarm” on New York’s plans to address a warming climate. The act is called the Climate Leadership and Climate Protection Act, which became a law in 2019. This global issue is what I see as an emergency! It’s critically important that we start taking immediate strong actions to reduce carbon emissions as a country, as a state, in our local communities, and as individuals.
I feel angry that Sen. O’Mara is trying to frighten people into feeling they will be unable to adapt to new ways of using energy in their daily lives. To say that our efforts would have “zero impact on our own climate or the global climate at large” is to ignore the fact that many small efforts have added together to resolve large issues across history. It is appropriate that New York should take a leadership role and show how it can be done.
Fierce storms, drought, flooding, reduced bird and insect species, and heat events are all warning signs that we are changing the climate in ways that will harm all of us. Sen. O’Mara wants to keep talking while costs of these events are being born by everyone. The time to begin tackling the problem is now.
MEG JASTRAN
Interlaken