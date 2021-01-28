‘Alarmed’ by some claims in recent letter
To the Editor:
I was alarmed by some of the things I read in Mr. Wedman’s Jan. 12 letter. $1,500 stimulus checks to people who are in the U.S. illegally? Could this be true? I decided to do some research.
It appears that Mr. Wedman’s letter contains several false or misleading statements.
He claims Nancy Pelosi purposely delayed the stimulus bill until after the November election, then adds, “She openly admitted this.” According to an Oct. 27 article by D. Clark at www.nbc news.com, “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended any hopes of a Covid-19 relief bill before the Election Day, blaming the White House for failing ‘miserably’ in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday.” So no, Nancy Pelosi did not purposely delay the bill then admit to doing so.
Regarding the most recent stimulus bill, he writes that the bill provides “$600 for U.S. citizens and $1,500 for illegals? Shows who they want to help.” This is not true. According to CBS News (article by C. Montoya-Galvez, Dec. 28), “Under the bipartisan agreement, U.S. citizens and green card holders will be able to receive $600 in direct aid, even if they filed a joint tax return with an undocumented spouse.” So no, “illegals” aren’t getting $1,500.
He also complains that “billions were given to other countries.” However, according to a Dec. 28 article by C. Rampell in the Washington Post, “The foreign aid measures had been drafted separately, as part of the annual budget bills that underwent separate legislative processes. And similar foreign aid provisions were in Trump’s own fiscal 2021 budget request.”
On a side note: Surveys show that most Americans overestimate the amount of the United States’ foreign aid. According to a Feb. 20, 2015 article by P. Rotsch at npr.org, “less than one percent of the federal budget goes to foreign aid.” They add that only 1 out of 20 Americans surveyed guessed correctly. So, LESS THAN ONE PERCENT. Is that so bad? Remember the saying from Spider Man, “With great power comes great responsibility”? We as a nation used to take pride in our ability to help other countries. (Some of us still do.)
We as a society must do a better job of contributing to the creation of an informed citizenry. For me, this is personal: Sadly, my father is a prime example of someone who is completely convinced of things that simply aren’t true. (He is retired and spends a lot of time watching Fox News.) The events of Jan. 6 showed us all the consequences of this type of disinformation.
I hope you and your newspaper can do more to stop the spread of lies — or at least label them as questionable or unverified.
LARRAINE MAHONEY
Seneca Falls