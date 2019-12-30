Aldi employees, customers provided Christmas gift
To the Editor:
I stopped briefly at Aldi’s on a recent Thursday night on my way to a meeting. I slipped a small leather purse into my inside jacket pocket and headed to get a cart. A man just returning one held it for me and refused my proffered quarter.
In the store I made my purchases and waited in line. Reaching in my pocket for the purse with my credit card, I was dismayed to find it missing. I apologized and returned to the car in hopes that I might have dropped it there — no dice.
After I retraced my steps in the store without success, I looked again around my car. When I headed back to the store I was met by a young lady who handed me my box of groceries. When I protested that I should arrange to pay for them, she wished me Merry Christmas and kept going.
Inside again, I asked the check-out clerk if anything had been found. He replied affirmatively and called the manager, who soon came with the missing purse and credit card within.
I can’t thank enough the two customers who were so thoughtful and the young employees who ensured that my purse was secure until claimed.
A big thank you and Merry Christmas to all involved.
JUNE PENDLETON
Rushville