To the Editor:
Excerpts from an Open Letter to Geneva City Council Members:
I thank those who have carefully listened to the voices of Genevans who are speaking about racial inequality in our city and for your consideration of the proposed reform legislation. I thank those who have attended events hosted by the People’s Peaceful Protest of Geneva, marched, listened to speakers, and participated in the Teach-Ins. I write to make you aware of the threats of violence recently posted on social media:
“Since the College 'Puppets' are trying to ruin the City why don’t they help fix the problems they have created before the Active Citizens take over and do it for them. We the people with a Birth Rite [sic] in Geneva will not stand this Travesty much longer before we are pushed beyond our limits and do what’s necessary to rid out [sic] Community of these Trouble Makers!!!”
“No Prosecuting for 'Destroyers' of Geneva’s Tranquility—Send them to the Emergency Room at GGH and start letting that be the lessons for ALL…”
“The Bear has been Poked Enough!!! I’m sure the Cops will be busy elsewhere with 'Other' complaints when this happens.”
“Afraid of what might come and you are Unarmed here’s what you do…carry a 'Flare Gun'…that will do more damage at close range than the shotgun. So load up and protect yourselves from those pesky rioters…”
These are not fictional posts. They threaten the people who stand for racial equity and justice here in Geneva. Please note:
• The majority of people involved in the PPP are Genevans. We live here, pay taxes, belong to area organizations, and raise our children here. Civic engagement isn’t predicated on a Geneva birth certificate.
• The only threats of violence have come from people opposed to the PPP. These demonstrate an extreme response to the democratic right to protest, including “Send them to the Emergency Room,” “load up and protect yourselves,” and the ominous “the Cops will be busy elsewhere with 'Other' complaints while this happens.”
• These comments echo the racist language of one council member demonstrating his words embolden others with references to the “silent majority” and “Poking the Bear.”
Is this really Geneva? Are these comments reflective of Geneva residents? Are Genevans so full of hatred, so desperate to protect “their” city that they threaten peaceful protesters? So afraid of a Police Accountability Board that they want to injure and kill those of us seeking reasonable reform? Is the problem really those of us calling for reform?
Please reject this racist invective and treat all Genevans with the respect they deserve.
CYNTHIA J. WILLIAMS
Geneva