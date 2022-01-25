All weapons should be banned in Yates County buildings
To the Editor:
The following letter was sent to my Yates County legislator. Please contact your legislator if you have issues with this as well.
I’m writing to express my concerns over the safety of Yates County employees and to urge you to rethink your position allowing permit holders to bring guns into county buildings. That is not the answer; all weapons should be banned.
I believe in the Second Amendment, but I don’t believe it entitles citizens to do whatever they please. We are a nation of laws, some good, some not so good. That’s what makes us a civilized country as opposed to a Barbaric one. There are many laws in this country regulating firearms for permit and non-permit holders, this should be no different. Anyone with thoughts of using a weapon to get their way or extract revenge isn’t likely to walk through the doors of a county building waving that weapon. They more likely will keep it hidden until they wish to use it.
Retired trooper King stated, good people with guns stop bad people with guns. That’s true with exception. The majority of those people are members of law enforcement. They are trained to face those highly charged situations. Civilians in rare instances, mostly in their homes, have stopped violence. A public situation is far more dangerous and has greater risk for innocent people to be injured or killed.
Supervisor Prendergast and others say it will be costly. How much is a life worth? I would think a great deal. To say Yates County doesn’t have a problem is ignoring reality. Ask the people of Schuyler County if it can happen; sadly, they know the answer to that. We can clearly see the gun violence our neighbors in Geneva have experienced. Unfortunately, it’s not a matter of if it can happen in Yates County, but rather when it will happen.
Supervisor Prendergast also stated, we can’t solve every problem. I agree, we should, however, tackle the most serious problems we face. I can’t think of a more serious one than doing our best to protect our county residents and employees from possible death or serious injury. I strongly urge you and your fellow Legislators to do the right thing. Ban all weapons from county buildings and take the necessary steps to enforce it
ED PUTNAM
Benton