To the Editor:
In an article recently published by your fine periodical, the writer appears to state that he knows God's mind. I say "appears" because the writer disingenuously denies such presumption in the very next sentence, segueing seamlessly and innocently to secular socioeconomic matters
I am always suspicious of people who state that they have definite knowledge of a supernatural being's mind. For hundreds of years, people who said that they had a pipeline to the Almighty used this specious knowledge to justify the horrible practice of institutionalized slavery. Nazis utilized Christian themes to validate the persecution of the Jews. More recently, resistance to racial integration/equal rights was/is rationalized by saying that "It is against God's natural law." I
n each case, horrendous acts were committed and said to be warranted by the wishes of the supernatural being, known but to a select few. History sadly has many, many more examples.
The challenge is that some people who believe in God claim to know exactly what God wants. Nothing ends a conversation faster for me than someone saying,"God told me ___________." There really are no good responses. Can't say, "Well, God is wrong." (God is NEVER wrong.) Can't say, "God lied to you." (God never lies.) Can't say, "Well, I spoke to God and he told me the opposite." (God is never inconsistent.) Can't say, "God told me that you will believe anything He tells you." (God doesn't deceive his followers.) Can't say, “That's wrong, the Bible says this... (You don't know your bible.) Maybe the only option is, "Perhaps you were mistaken, and the voice you heard was not God but was the Devil deceiving you." (but even that response is highly unlikely to be effective.)
More to the point, it is fascinating how often messages from God seem to be remarkably consistent with what the person addressed by God already wants to do/say. A phenomenon effectively demonstrated by the writer of the article.
ARTHUR AHRENS
Branchport