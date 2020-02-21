To the Editor:
An estimated 1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s disease. The only leading cause of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed, it is imperative that we have elected officials who are working to make Alzheimer’s a national priority.
As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, I was fortunate to meet with Sen. Gillibrand's staff recently to discuss the staggering impact of Alzheimer’s on New York and across the nation. In a meeting at her district office, my fellow advocates and I shared our own personal experience with this devastating disease. We implored Sen. Gillibrand to be a champion in Congress for the 400,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer's has taken five of my relatives in the last 30 years, its time to put it in the rear view mirror!
Please join me in thanking Sen. Gillibrand for making Alzheimer's a priority in the FY20 Federal Budget, which included a $350 million funding increase for Alzheimer's and dementia research at the NIH and $10 million to implement the BOLD Alzheimer’s Act.
BRUCE A. HOLROYD
Rochester
Alzheimer’s Association
Ambassador to Sen. Gillibrand