To the Editor:
Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and a leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia nationwide, including more than 410,000 in New York state.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year, the Rochester Finger Lakes Region Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host three Walks: on Oct. 1, 2022, participants will gather in Canandaigua; on Oct. 8, in downtown Rochester from our starting point at Frontier Field; and on Oct. 15, in Watkins Glen at Watkins Glen International.
The health and safety of participants, volunteers and staff remain the Association’s top priorities while continuing to monitor the pandemic and make decisions about event details in local communities.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Each walker will carry a flower whose color symbolizes who they are walking for. I will join participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1 in Canandaigua. I’ll carry a white flower in hope of finding a cure.
This year I'm participating because I've seen so many of my former clients become caretakers to those with Alzheimer's and dementia. The challenge is daunting for those who have been diagnosed and the road is long for the caretakers who help them through the disease.
I believe a cure will be found. Until that happens, I want to do what I can to make sure the caretakers are getting the resources — and respite — they need. Because where there’s a Walk, there’s a way. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease.
With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention. Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping. Neither are we.
Register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk.
ANDREW BIERNAT
Member Relations Manager
Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce