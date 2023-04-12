America lost my cousin, and a hero
To the Editor:
America lost a hero on March 29, 2023. His name was Earl L. Hayward and he was my cousin.
Earl was a 1966 graduate of Interlaken Central School in Interlaken, New York. Rather than face the draft, Earl voluntarily entered the U.S. Navy. Earl eventually ended up at the U.S. Navy base in Saigon, South VietNam.
In late January 1968, Earl was operating his assigned Jeep on base. If I remember the story correctly, he was driving from the mess hall back to his barracks. This was in the middle of the Tet Offensive of 1968. While en route Earl came upon two injured servicemembers in their foxhole/fightinghole/bomb crater. Without regard for his personal safety, Earl loaded the two men into his Jeep and transported them to the Emergency Room at the Base Hospital. When Earl dropped off the injured men he was covered in blood, none of it his own. Military personnel at the hospital took Earl’s name, rank and serial number and released him to resume his duties.
Years later, and well after his Honorable Discharge, the U.S. Mail delivered to Earl a Purple Heart. Someone in 1968 must have apparently assumed that some of the blood covering Boatswainsmate Hayward was his own and dutifully submitted his name for a citation.
Earl, knowing he had not been injured, viewed this award as “stolen valor.” It was shoved onto a closet shelf and to the back of his mind and left there.
Like many vets, Earl never spoke much of his service in VietNam. He went on to have a good life. Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked for the Department of Defense at the Seneca Army Depot until it closed. Always a very staunch Republican, Earl thought that John Wayne, Ron Reagan and Donald Trump all “walked on water.” Rightfully or wrongfully, he equally thought Senator/Secretary Hillary R. Clinton was “evil incarnate.”
In the words of a song, “All Gave Some and Some Gave All.” Earl stood tall and did his duty to and for his country when many others wouldn’t. While he may not have earned his Purple Heart, he certainly deserved something. Earl wanted no Military Honors and his ashes will be scattered according to his and his family’s wishes. But ...
America has lost a hero.
LESTER D. HAYWARD
Lodi